Predators rout Islanders 5-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Craig Smith recorded his first career hat trick and Juuse Saros made 31 saves, leading the Nashville Predators to a 5-0 victory over the New York Islanders.

Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and an assist and Mattias Ekholm also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

With the win the Predators (61) pulled within 3 points of the last wild card spot in the Western Conference with games in hand against everyone. Nashville will also play 7 of its next 9 games at Bridgestone Arena.

New York had won two in a row. Thomas Greiss allowed three goals on eight shots before he was replaced by Semyon Varlamov, who made 16 saves.

