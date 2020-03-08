Predators Roman Josi fined for cross-check on Perry

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday that Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry during Saturday’s game.

The Predators and Perry haven’t been on the best of terms this season. Going back to the Winter Classic on January 1st, it was Perry’s hit on Ryan Ellis that sidelined the defenseman for 20 games. Perry was ejected from that game and suspended for just five games.

This latest incident took place when the Predators were in Nashville. It happened in front of the net and began with Perry giving Josi a slash on the back of the leg. Josi then turned around cross-checked him in the head. The Preds’ captain was given a two-minute for high-sticking on the play.

The Predators and Stars just finished up playing back-to-back games with the Predators winning both thanks to back-to-back shutouts from Juuse Saros.