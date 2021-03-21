Predators rally past Stars 4-3 in shootout

Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) and left wing Filip Forsberg (9) celebrate the first period goal by center Ryan Johansen (92) against the Dallas Stars during an NHL hockey game on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Rich Rodriguez)

DALLAS (AP) – Calle Jarnkrok scored in the fifth round of the shootout and the Nashville Predators finished a franchise-record eight-game road trip the same way they started it, with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Dallas Stars.

Eeli Tolvanen had the tying goal with six minutes remaining in regulation and two assists.

Rhett Gardner scored his first NHL goal fellow rookie Ty Dellandrea picked up his third for the Stars. Dallas was trying to win consecutive games for the first time since starting the season 4-0.

The Predators finished their 8 game road trip 4-3-1 and passed Dallas for 6th in the Central Division with 29 points. Nashville is now 4 points back of the last playoff spot in the Central.