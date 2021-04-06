Predators rally for 3-2 shootout win in Detroit

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops a Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) shot in overtime during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) – Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi scored in the shootout to lift the Nashville Predators over the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The Predators improved to 4-0 in shootouts.

Dylan Larkin and Filip Zadina failed to score in the first shootout of the season for the Red Wings. Adam Erne and Danny DeKeyser scored in regulation for Detroit. Thomas Greiss had 29 saves.

Mikael Granlund and Luke Kunin scored for Nashville.

“We’ve been playing that way,” Granlund said, “we just keep playing and keep playing and have all four lines going and it really seems like we’re finding a way to win these games right now and there’s a lot of good things out there we do.”

Juuse Saros made 25 saves.

With the Predators 10th win in their last 12 games they have 43 points and lead Chicago by 2 points for the final playoff spot in the Central Division.