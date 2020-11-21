Predators put in ice at Bridgestone Arena, season start date still in question

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- As we wait for the NHL season to start up, the Nashville Predators gave fans something to get excited about.

On Saturday, the ice was put in at Bridgestone Arena. The lines were painted and logos are soon to follow.

Predators Senior Ice Manager Nigel Schnarr told News 2’s Kayla Anderson this process takes about 48 hours to finish. Most of it is still done the old fashion way with staff members manually painting the lines. It also takes a whopping 15 thousand gallons of water to finally get the ice at the right level to skate on!

So when will the Predators be back in action?

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has floated out a target date of January 1st, but that has not been confirmed. Bettman also announced he and the NHL Board of Governors were tossing around the idea of a temporary realignment for the 2020-21 season to help lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Changing up the four divisions would help to create a more regional schedule for all teams, cutting down on the amount of travel for teams and taking into account outside factors, such as mandatory quarantine periods when traveling to different states.

ESPN Senior Hockey Writer Greg Wyshynski is reporting that the Nashville Predators would remain in the Central Division and would be joined by the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, with former division rivals Columbus and Detroit to be added and joined by Florida, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay.

While nothing has been set in stone, it looks like the league is leaning towards a 60 game schedule with no All-Star game or Winter Classic.