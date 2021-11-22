Predators put Ducks on ice 3-2

Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Yakov Trenin scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had an assist, Ryan Johansen added a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2.

Mikael Granlund also scored for the Predators, and Juuse Saros made 33 saves. Nashville stopped a two-game skid and handed Anaheim its second consecutive defeat.

Rickard Rakell and Jamie Drysdale scored for the Ducks. Trenin fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of goaltender John Gibson as he skated through the slot on a 2-on-1 rush at 12:10 of the third. Gibson finished with 28 saves.

