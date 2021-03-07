Predators outshine Stars 4-3 in shootout

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) scores against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in a shootout after sudden death overtime during an NHL hockey game on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

DALLAS (AP) – Roman Josi scored the final shootout goal on a backhander as the Nashville Predators beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 after blowing a 3-0 third-period lead.

Josi and Forsberg scored in the shootout. Rookie Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and an assist, Mikael Granlund and Calle Jarnkrok added goals and Pekka Rinne made 35 saves for Nashville.

Radek Faksa, Joe Pavelski and rookie Jason Roberson scored in the final eight minutes of the third period for Dallas.

Robertson’s score with 56.8 seconds left sent the game into overtime. Rookie Jake Oettinger made 17 saves for the Stars.