Predators open season with 3-1 over Columbus

Nashville Predators center Luke Kunin, left, celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Filip Forsberg scored the tiebreaking goal at 5:48 of the third period to lead the Nashville Predators over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 in their season opener.

Luke Kunin and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for the Predators, who have won 11 of their last 14 home openers.

Predators captain Roman Josi liked the win, but like something else more, “What I liked the most was definitely our effort. There was a lot of times where we had some zone time and we had I don’t know how many blocked shots we had, but I feel like we had a TON of blocked shots and that’s all effort”

Juuse Saros made 29 saves. Boone Jenner had the goal for Columbus.

The same two teams meet Saturday in Nashville.