Predators Nick Bonino speaks out about seriousness of COVID-19 pandemic

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- With COVID-19 continuing to spread in the United States, the National Hockey league announced it will be putting a ‘pause’ on the season. The Nashville Predators were in Toronto at the time of the announcement, and flew back home on Thursday evening.

Predators President Sean Henry met with the media and made it clear that the entire team was encouraged to self-isolate right. That was the only team representative to speak out on the situation, until Preds forward Nick Bonino put out a lengthy Tweet on Sunday afternoon:

I see people are going out to bars and restaurants and I’m not sure if they’re selfish or just naive. An interaction with one person could, in the worse case, potentially lead to the death of many people. If you’re young and healthy, you may feel untouchable, but if something happens to you will there be enough room at the hospital to help you? Our healthcare system is going to be overwhelmed, and if we don’t distance ourselves immediately, there will be consequences. It’s happening right now in Italy and we’re only a few days behind.

There is no excuse. We have a chance to lock down our cities now, close restaurants and bars, or if safe only offer takeout/deliver, anything to slow the spread. Grocery and supply stores are open, but go just when you absolutely need to. I love Nashville, it’s my family’s home, but we need to shut down Broadway. There are videos of hundreds of people out last night at every bar and instead of inevitably having to lock down in two weeks, lets do it now. Lets help our hospitals by giving them a chance to help the sick. The elderly. That at risk.

There are examples to draw on right now from Italy, Spain and multiple other countries and we have to do our best to react faster. We’re past containment, now it’s time for care, and to insure everyone gets the best care let’s flatten the curve and stay home, or stay away from people.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper is currently addressing the situation and has asked for the following:

I am asking for specific, short-term action to be taken effective immediately:

Bars on Lower Broadway and throughout Davidson County to close their businesses until further notice; Restaurants (public facilities where the sale of food comprises more than 50 percent of revenue) to limit their regular maximum seating to under 50 percent of capacity, capped at no more than 100 individuals allowed. Bar service at restaurants should be limited to 50 percent of capacity with no standing allowed.

