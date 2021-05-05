Predators miss opportunity, lose at Columbus 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Mikhail Grigorenko scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-2 comeback victory over Nashville that prevented the Predators from clinching a playoff spot.
Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals, including an empty-netter with less than a second remaining.
Jack Roslovic also scored for the Blue Jackets, who stopped a two-game skid and won for just the second time in 12 games.
Elvis Merzlikins ended with 30 saves for his eighth win. Tanner Jeannot and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville.