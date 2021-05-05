Predators miss opportunity, lose at Columbus 4-2

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Gavin Bayreuther, right, forces Nashville Predators’ Eeli Tolvanen to the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Mikhail Grigorenko scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-2 comeback victory over Nashville that prevented the Predators from clinching a playoff spot.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals, including an empty-netter with less than a second remaining.

Jack Roslovic also scored for the Blue Jackets, who stopped a two-game skid and won for just the second time in 12 games.

Elvis Merzlikins ended with 30 saves for his eighth win. Tanner Jeannot and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville.