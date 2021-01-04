Predators minor league affiliate shutting down for season

The Nashville Predators are searching for a new place to send their minor league players after Milwaukee Admirals announced they are suspending operations for this season.

The Admirals announced Monday that Wisconsin’s current health and safety standards and the financial ramifications of it made it impossible to play this season.

“The Predators look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with the Admirals in the 2021-22 season,” Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile said. “The 22-season partnership between the two organizations has proven fruitful for both parties – more than 140 Admirals players have graduated to play for the Predators in the NHL, and the Admirals have consistently ranked among the AHL’s top teams, winning the Calder Cup 2004 and qualifying for the playoffs 19 times since the 1998-99 season, their first as a Nashville affiliate.”

The Predators began training camp Sunday in Nashville and drop the puck on the season January 14th against Columbus.