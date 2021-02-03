Predators making single-game tickets available in February

Nashville Predators fans cheer among cardboard cutouts in the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Predators and the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators have allowed fans at home games, inviting in season-ticket holders at the end of January, but now even more fans have the opportunity to check out all the action.

On Wednesday, the team announced that a limited number of single-game tickets for home games will be available in the month of February. Tickets will be sold to those fans inside the Predators television viewing area.

Fans can purchase tickets in pods of two, four and six and will they will be available at multiple price levels.

Fans can get their hands on tickets starting this Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The Predators are on the road this week and will be back at Bridgestone Arena on Monday vs. Tampa Bay.