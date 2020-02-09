Predators lose lead on the road, fall to Oilers 3-2

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The last time the Nashville Predators were in a playoff spot was on November 13th 2019. The Predators had a chance to sneak into a Wild Card position on Saturday, but the Edmonton Oilers spoiled those plans, rallying to beat Nashville 3-2.

The Predators got off to a good start, scoring the game’s opening goal for the first time on the trip. That goal came courtesy of Craig Smith midway through the first period.

In the 2nd period, Nick Bonino scored his 17th goal of the season, giving the Predators a 2-0 lead. However, it would be a pair of goals from the Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl that would be the difference on Saturday night.

Goalie Juuse Saros made his third consecutive start and stopped 33 shots on the night.

The Predators are know 2-1 on the road trip, which they will wrap up on Monday in Vancouver.