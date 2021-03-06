Predators lose 3rd straight game, long road trip ahead

Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) moves the puck in front of Florida Panthers right wing Juho Lammikko (83) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Saturday afternoon in Smashville wasn’t the party the Nashville Predators were looking for, falling to Florida 6-2.

The Panthers, who are at the top of the Central Division standings, leave Nashville with four more points after sweeping the two-game set.

The Predators did manage to get on the board early after a power play goal by Eeli Tolvanen, but the Panthers would tie things up 1-1, scoring with seconds left in the first period.

And the Panthers were on the prowl in the second period, outscoring the Preds 3-0. Nashville has trailed or been tied after two periods in 22 of 24 games this season.

Viktor Arvidsson started off the third period with a quick goal, scoring for the first time since January 30th. Florida though would light the lamp two more times, with Noel Acciari completing the hat trick.

Filip Forsberg, who picked up his 200th career NHL assist, continues to be the definition of consistent, but Predators head coach John Hynes said the team is still struggling to find it.

“It’s really just about having consistency. There are a lot of guys who have good moments in the game but then have inconsistent moments. As a group we need to find ways to be more consistent,” Hynes said.

With the losses starting to stack, frustration within the team is starting to build, and even a usually calm Roman Josi showed his discontent in the post-game press conference.

“We are all frustrated. I’m frustrated with myself, we’re all frustrated with each other and the way we’re playing right now and we need to find a way to get out of this together,” added Josi.

But things aren’t going to get any easier for the Predators. They now hit the road for an eight game stretch. Right now their record against those teams including Florida, Carolina, Dallas and Tampa Bay is just 1-11.

“The record is what it is and we are aware of that against these teams. I think we have to take it day-by-day, game-by-game and not look at the long road trip, but look at it as each individual opponent,” said Hynes.

Nashville will have a quick turnaround, starting their road trip in Dallas on Sunday.