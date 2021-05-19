Predators Look To Tie Up Series With Win In Carolina

Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) looks on during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- On Wednesday, the Predators look to silence the roaring crowd of 12,000 fans at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, as they take on the number one seeded Hurricanes in game two.

After falling 5-2 in game one on Monday night, the Preds are looking for a spark that can even the series.

The game one loss came after some controversial lineup changes by Hynes and his staff. During this morning’s press conference, he told the media there would be changes coming to the starting roster tonight.

“Some of them are performance-based, and others are based on the health of our players,” said Hynes. “These will be decisions that are made closer to tonight’s game.”

Going into game two, the motive surrounding the Preds has been, “Don’t get too high, and don’t get too low.” Something that head coach, John Hynes, has been preaching heavily to himself and his team.

“We had to fight to get here,” said Hynes. “All of us. Players, coaches, the fans, the media. It’s our job now to not get too high or too low during a situation like this, and we plan to change that tonight.”

Preds starting center, Mikael Granlund, said that tonight’s game “matters most” right now for the team.

“The first game didn’t go as we wanted, but it’s the playoffs,” said Granlund. “There’s plenty of things we can do better, and tonight we have another chance to go out and execute.”

The Preds look to rewrite their record books as the franchise is (0-11) all-time in playoff series after dropping game one. They have also never won a playoff series after trailing (0-2) to start. Game two takes place at 6:00 p.m. CST tonight and it sounds like a must-win for Hynes and the Preds.