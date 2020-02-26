Predators in a playoff spot for first time since November

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The last time the Nashville Predators found themselves in a playoff spot, was back on November 13th, but that is no longer the case. With a win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, the Preds took over the second Wild Card spot, right behind the Calgary Flames.

Right now the Flames lead the way with 72 points. Nashville, Arizona and Winnipeg all have 70 points, but the Predators have four games in hand on the Coyotes and three on the Jets, giving them the second spot.

This battle for the Wild Card will likely happen until the end of the regular season, with the assumption that these teams will be switching spots on a nightly basis. But the Predators do have a big opportunity in front of them.

The Predators will host the Calgary Flames on Thursday and they have a shot a taking that top spot, with two games in hand. Right now head coach John Hynes said he’s starting to see change, and more importantly consistency.

“I think really figuring out when games continue to go on that there are things that we need to continue to do better and the guys are responsive to it. It seems as though when things go well, we stay with it but also the responses when things don’t go well have been more consistent,” said Hynes.

As consistency continues to grow, the Predators will have to figure out a way to better their power play. There were some positives to take from it on Tuesday, as the team scored back-to-back goals with the man advantage. Defenseman Ryan Ellis scored on one of those power play goals and assisted on the other.

“We moved pucks and kept it simple. On the first power play we didn’t score, but that unit was out for two minutes straight and got some good looks and started us on the right path and after that we got two goals,” said Ellis.

The Predators have won four out of their last five games at Bridgestone Arena and with three games left in their current homestand, they hope to keep the home cooking going.