NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators announced Wednesday 12 members of their organization are in Covid-19 protocol, including their entire bench coaching staff.

The six players on the Covid list are forwards Mikael Granlund, Ryan Johansen, Matt Luff, Michael McCarron, Philip Tomasion and Ben Harpur.

The other six people in protocol are all members of the traveling party including head coach John Hynes, assistant coach Dan Lambert, assistant coach Todd Richards and goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok.

The Predators are still scheduled to play Colorado Thursday night with no word on who might be coaching the team.