Predators, Governor Partner to Distribute Masks and keep ‘Smashville Strong’

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators have been active in the campaign to keep people safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic and their efforts continue as Music City prepares to enter ‘Phase 3’ of its reopening plan on Monday.

The Nashville Predators have partnered with Governor Bill Lee and the State Economic Recovery Group (ERG) to give out 20,000 free ‘Smashville Strong’ masks the city and corporate partners. The Predators are one of 20 flagship brands and businesses that are participating in the program, which will supply more than 200,000 face coverings throughout the state of Tennessee.

The only requirement for participating groups is that they assist in providing communities across the state with branded masks. Each business will deliver the cloth face coverings throughout their own channels and recipients of the 20,000 Predators masks include food and beverage and retail sites across the state.

The Predators want to keep encouraging people to wear masks in public and have adopted the “Mask On, Keep Smashville Strong” mantra, making an additional 100,000 Nashville Predators branded masks available for purchase at NashvilleLockerRoom.com.

Participating brands across the state include: