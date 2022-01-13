Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN/Nashville Predators)- On Thursday, the National Hockey League announced it’s 2022 All-Star rosters, and Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros has been named to the Central Division roster.

This is the first time Saros has made an NHL All-Star Game roster. He’s had an outstanding season so far with a 20-9-1 record, 2.27 goals-against average and .928 save percentage in 30 starts for the Predators. When putting him up against other goalies in the league, who have played in at least 20 games, Saros is tied for first in wins, fifth in save percentage and seventh in goals-against average.

The 26-year-old is the third goaltender in Predators history to be named to an NHL All-Star Game roster, joining Pekka Rinne and Tomas Vokoun.

Meanwhile, Predators Captain Roman Josi still has a chance to make it on the 2022 All-Star team. He is on the ballot to be one of the “Last Men In,” which will be decided by fans.

The voting starts tonight and ends on Jan. 17 at 10:59 p.m. CT with the ability to cast a maximum of 10 ballots in a 24-hour period.

Go here to vote- NHL.com/lastmenin.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game, which will be broadcast live on News 2/ABC, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. CT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.