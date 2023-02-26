NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the first time in Nashville Predators history, they will see a change in their general manager this summer.

David Poile has been the team’s GM since it was founded, but is retiring effective June 30 after over 25 years on the job. Elliott Friedman broke the news Sunday afternoon, but sources have confirmed Poile is hanging it up.

Poile will leave with more wins than any general manager in NHL history. His 1,519 is over 100 more than any other GM, but the one thing his resume does not include is a Stanley Cup Title.

Friedman also reports former Predators head coach Barry Trotz will replace Poile as the teams next general manager. Trotz rejoined the organization this year but had never served in personnel before this season.