Predators Forsberg talks life during COVID-19, returning to play and burying Fil-bruary forever

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 04: Filip Forsberg #9 of the Nashville Predators skates against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on November 04, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- When the NHL put a pause its season back in March, many of the Nashville Predators players decided to stay in Nashville, and that included forward Filip Forsberg.

Forsberg considered going back to his home in Sweden, like some of his teammates, but ultimately decided to stay in the states, splitting time between his apartment in Music City and staying with his girlfriend at her parent’s home in Georgia.

“We were sitting on the porch here in Georgia, it was like 85 degrees and some of my friends from back home were posting pictures of them skating still and that kind of made the decision for me. It was 30 degrees back there and nice here,” said Forsberg.

The the NHL has expressed interest to resume the season sometime this summer, although no set days have been released. Forsberg said while the first couple weeks were hard to stay motivated, since then he’s been finding ways to stay in shape.

“It’s been challenging, working out has been OK. Obviously I’ve been doing work with body weight and I have stuff at the apartment, using the bike and stuff like that. It’s been a challenge, but you have to try and make the best of it,” said Forsberg.

Besides working out, Forsberg has been busy with some new hobbies. He’s spending some time on the golf course, elevating his cooking skills and even learning how to play the piano.

Forsberg said, “The piano is very, very beginner level but I started off, and know a few songs. If you guys want a prime show of ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,’ I can give you that!”

That ‘Star’ quality that Forsberg possesses really started to shine in March, but was quickly dimmed when the season stalled.

“I felt that I was starting to feel better and I felt like I was even playing better midway through February, it just didn’t show on the scoreboard. I do think we can officially bury Fil-fruary forever,” said Forsberg.

As a team, Forsberg felt like the Predators started to get comfortable under new head coach John Hynes, finding their groove in March. And if given the opportunity to start things up again, he feels the Preds could pick up from where they left off.

“We get a couple months break, we can reset, come back and hopefully get a chance to compete for the cup,” said Forsberg.