Predators finalize roster ahead of home opener on Thursday

Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes instructs his players during NHL hockey training camp Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville went 16-11-1 under Hynes before the NHL stopped play in March. After the four games played in the bubble, Poile made some moves to add players onto the roster to better fit how Hynes wants the Predators to play. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators are just one sleep away from their season opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets. On Wednesday, Predators General Manager David Poile announced the team has finalized its roster.

The team has assigned forwards Patrick Harper, Tanner Jeannot, Sean Malone, Michael McCarron, Tommy Novak, Rem Pitlick, Anthony Richard, Philip Tomasino and Josh Wilkins; defensemen Jeremy Davies, Ben Harpur and Tyler Lewington; and goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo to Chicago (AHL).

In addition, the Predators have moved forwards Mathieu Olivier, Cole Smith and Eeli Tolvanen; defenseman Alexandre Carrier; and goaltender Connor Ingram on its taxi squad.

During this season, taxi squad players may be added and removed from the active roster on a daily basis, as long as teams do not exceed the 23-man limit.

As for forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Luca Sbisa, they have been designated as non-roster players.

Nashville’s 21-player opening night roster consists of 12 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Here is the full active roster:

The Predators open up the 2020-21 season at home on Thursday vs. Columbus. Puck drop set for 7 p.m., and until further notice the Preds will not have fans in attendance.