Predators fight but fall at Carolina 3-0 in Game 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Sebastian Aho scored twice and Alex Nedeljkovic was sharp in net to lead a perfect showing for Carolina’s penalty kill, helping the Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Monday night in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.

That lifted Carolina to a 2-0 lead as the best-of-seven series shifts to Nashville for Game 3 on Friday night.

Nedeljkovic finished with 32 saves for the shutout in his second playoff start.

Carolina turned away all seven power plays for the Predators.

Despite the loss Predators captain Roman Josi left Game 2 hopeful, “Just looking at the games, I didn’t like our game in the first game. We didn’t play up to our standard, but like I said I thought tonight we played a lot better. We played like, again, our special teams weren’t good but I thought we played hard 5 on 5. We played a good game so I think we just have to build off that.”

Juuse Saros finished with 28 saves to lead Nashville, which lost 5-2 in Game 1.