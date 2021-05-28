Predators fall to Hurricanes in Game 6

Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes shake hands after Hurricanes defeated the Predators in overtime in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Hurricanes advanced to the second round. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Nashville, Tenn (WKRN) — The Nashville Predators season came to an abrupt end on Thursday night, falling to the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime.

Predators goalie Juuse Saros was spectacular in the third period, but the Canes’ Sebastian Aho tipped a Jaccob Slavin shot to beat him 1:06 into OT, sending Carolina into the 2nd Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It didn’t help that Roman Josi was not on the bench for more half of the third period and he was also missing in overtime play. After the loss, Predators head coach John Hynes said he had no update on the Preds’ Captain.

Nashville certainly set the tone early in the first period, with Nick Cousins scoring his second goal of the series, to put the Predators up 1-0.

Mikael Granlund struck 1:13 into the second for the Predators’ second lead of the game. And Ryan Johansen gave them their first multi-goal lead of the series with a five-on-three goal in the second. It was Johansen’s third goal of the postseason.

While it wasn’t enough in the end, Preds players told the media after that game that they’re proud of the fight they put up against the heavily favored Hurricanes. Now the question is, can they build on that headed into next season, and how different will their roster look?