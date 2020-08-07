Predators fall to Coyotes in overtime, season comes to an end

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 07: Arizona Coyotes shakes hands with the Nashville Predators after winning in overtime 4-3 in Game Four of the Western Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 07, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Brad Richardson scored on a rebound in overtime, Darcy Kuemper stopped 49 shots and the Arizona Coyotes advanced in the postseason for the first time in eight years with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators.

The Western Conference’s No. 11 seed took a 2-0 lead early in the second period but allowed Nashville to tie it and went ahead 3-2 on Jordan Oesterle’s goal early in the third.

Nashville pulled goalie Juuse Saros late in the third period and Filip Forsberg tied it with 32 seconds left on a one-timer after Roman Josi kept the puck in Arizona’s zone.

Richardson won it after he redirected Vinnie Hinostroza’s shot and punched the rebound in past Saros.

Viktor Arvidsson who scored the Predators’ second goal of the game, did not play in the third period or overtime after taking a shot in the midsection from teammate Mattias Ekholm late in the second period. As part of the NHL Return to Play Plan, a team is not permitted to disclose player injury or illness information.

The Nashville Predators see their season come to an end quick. The have now been bumped out of the postseason early in the last couple of years.