Predators fall to Coyotes 4-1, now on the brink of elimination

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Conor Garland and Taylor Hall each scored in the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Wednesday.
Christian Dvorak scored on Arizona’s first shot, and the Coyotes scored three in the third for the victory capped by Carl Soderberg’s empty-netter.
The Predators thought they had a 2-1 lead 1:13 into the third period on a goal by Kyle Turris, but the Coyotes won their challenge of offside with Nashville center Matt Duchene found over the blue line on review.
Now the Coyotes can eliminate the sixth-seeded Predators in Game 4 on Friday in this best-of-five qualifying series. Puck drop set for 1:30 pm (CT).