Predators fall to Carolina 3-2 in overtime

Nashville Predators’ Mattias Ekholm (14) collides with Carolina Hurricanes’ Warren Foegele (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jordan Staal scored his second goal of the game with 34.9 seconds left in overtime to give Carolina a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators and extend the Hurricanes’ winning streak to six games.

Sebastian Aho also scored and Vincent Trocheck added two assists for the Hurricanes.

Carolina has its first six-game win streak in 10 years.

Matt Benning and Ryan Johansen scored for Nashville, which held a 2-0 lead in the second period.

The Predators played without captain Roman Josi, forward Matt Duchene and defenseman Ryan Ellis who are all injured. Johansen was encouraged by the performance, “I thought we played a really solid road game to be honest, we did a lot of good things with a lot of key guys out of our lineup. Little penalty trouble in the 2nd there, I thought we were the better team 5 on 5 throughout the game.”

The two teams meet again Thursday night in Raleigh.