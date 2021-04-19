Predators dump Blackhawks 5-2

Chicago Blackhawks center David Kampf (64) slows down Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Luke Kunin and Calle Jarnkrok each scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Matt Duchene, Mattias Ekholm and Tanner Jeannot also scored and Mikael Granlund had two assists for Nashville, which snapped a two-game skid.

Kunin had a huge night to lead the way with 4 hits and 4 shots. He said the Predators were ready, “Obviously we’re fighting for a playoff spot and obviously Chicago is as well. So we’ve had that mindset for the last 20 or so games that its a playoff mindset that we have to come in a do the right things everyday and play that way.”

Alex DeBrincat and David Kampf scored for Chicago, which has lost two of three.

Nashville has won all six meetings between the teams so far this season as they battle for fourth place in the Central Division.

Dallas also is involved in a tight three-way race for the division’s final playoff spot. Nashville (51) leads Dallas (48) by 3 points and Chicago (47) by 4.