Predators down Hurricanes 3-1 to clinch playoff berth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Kunin scored twice and Juuse Saros made 21 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, securing the Central Division’s fourth and final playoff berth.

Erik Haula also scored and Mikael Granlund had two assists for Nashville, which has won three of four. Morgan Geekie scored and Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves for Carolina, which lost its first game in regulation since April 12.