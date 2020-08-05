Predators dominate Coyotes 4-2 in Game 2 win

Juuse Saros stopped the first 24 shots he faced and the Nashville Predators beat Arizona 4-2 in Game 2 of their playoff series Tuesday in Edmonton.

With the win the Predators tie the best of five series up at 1-1.

“Momentum in the playoffs is very important” said forward Nick Bonino, “last game it seemed like we started too late. We made a good push in the third and weren’t able to catch them so momentum whether its shift to shift period to period or game to game, its big. we’ve got some right now.”

Nashville head coach John Hynes went with Saros despite a 4-3 loss in Game 1 and Saros came out on fire Tuesday turning away a number of prime scoring opportunities in the first period.

Offensively the Predators got first period goals from Bonino and Ryan Johansen to stake Saros to a 2-0 lead.

The Predators added another goal in the second periods when Calle Jarnkrok followed his own shot to beat Darcy Kuemper.

In the third period Viktor Arvidsson scored his first goal of the playoffs on the power play to make it 4-0. That goal gave the “JOFA” line of Arvidsson, Johansen and Filip Forsberg two goals in each of the Preds three games since they returned including the exhibition win over Dallas.

Johansen said it was just the kind of performance the team needed, “just the magnitude of the game and it being a five games series like “Bones” (Nick Bonino) said. It was nice to get out there and get the lead and then build our team game from there so I thought that gave our team a boost.”

Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse scored 9 seconds apart in the final minute of the game to make the game appear much closer than it actually was.

Game 3 is Wednesday at 1:30 PM in Edmonton.