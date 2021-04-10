Preds defenseman Ryan Ellis removed from IR

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 15: Ryan Ellis #4 of the Nashville Predators waits for a faceoff in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Predators defeated the Golden Knights 5-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Nashville, TENN. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators have been hit hard with injuries throughout the season, but on Saturday the team announced defenseman Ryan Ellis has been activated from the injured reserve list.

The Predators made it official via Twitter:

Ellis suffered an upper body injury, and hasn’t played since February 28th, missing the last 20 games after needing surgery.

The 30-year-old blueliner has nine points in 21 games this season. He will likely make his return Saturday against the Lightning.