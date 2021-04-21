Predators collapse in 5-4 OT loss to Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks’ Brandon Hagel (38) scores against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros during overtime in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 5-4. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) – Brandon Hagel scored 3:00 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4.

Hagel also had two assists as Chicago beat Nashville for the first time in seven games this season.

Pius Suter and Vinnie Hinostroza each had a goal and an assist, and Malcolm Subban made 35 saves.

The Blackhawks trailed 4-1 after Luke Kunin scored 58 seconds into the third. But Hagel capped their impressive comeback when he beat Juuse Saros for his seventh of the season.

With one point the Predators (52) lead Dallas (50) by two points for the last playoff spot in the Central Division, the Stars have three games in hand.