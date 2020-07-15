Predators chemistry building early in their return to training camp

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Early battles, lots of chatter, and confidence on the ice- just a few things that have stuck out during Nashville Predators training camp over the last three days.

“I think if you told the casual observer that we haven’t touched the ice in four months, they’d be pretty surprised,” said Predators forward Nick Bonino.

Chemistry, that’s a big part of the equation when it comes to any team winning, and the Predators aren’t here to play one series and be done.

While the team went through plenty of ups and downs this season, including a coaching change, players seem to be in a good place and are feeling comfortable with how head coach John Hynes is running the ship.

Bonino added, “When Hynes got here it shifted a lot to accountability on the ice. He showed us clips of highlights that weren’t goals or great passes and those are the little things you have to fix.”

What appears to not need any fixing is the energy the Preds have brought to camp over the past few days. Several players, including forward Filip Forsberg said they’ve all been waiting to get back to work.

“I think the last few days have been really good. The intensity has been great and our guys are buying into everything, so I’m really satisfied with what I’ve seen from the team,” said Forsberg.

Forsberg is specifically trying to find that special chemistry again with Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Johansen as they’ve been reunited on the first line.

“I think it’s been good. The familiarity has always been there. It’s been awhile since we’ve been together but you always know in the back of your mind what those guys are going to do. I think some of the line rushes we’ve had look good,” added Forsberg.

But to win a Stanley Cup this year, the Predators know that they going to need everyone on their roster contribute in some form or fashion.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm said having the same ‘winning’ mentality will be important and that every player can find something that pushes them in the weeks to come. For him it will be his family.

“We’re not here to get knocked out early. We want to go as far as we can, as deep as we can and I feel like that is even more motivation for me doing it for my family that is back home right now,” said Ekholm.

The Predators continue training camp over the next couple of weeks at Bridgestone Arena and will play their first game against the Arizona Coyotes on August 2nd in Edmonton.