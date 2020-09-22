Predators Captain Roman Josi wins Norris Trophy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 15: Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators waits for a faceoff in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Predators defeated the Golden Knights 5-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Predators Captain Roman Josi is the first player in franchise history to win the Norris Trophy.

The NHL named Josi the winner of the 2020 award early Monday evening in a virtual awards ceremony.

Josi posted career numbers with 16 goals and 49 assists in only 69 games to earn 1499 votes and 109 first place votes. That bested John Carolson (1267) of the Washington Capitals and Viktor Hedman (820) of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Game in and game out, Roman was our leader, our best player and in our minds the best defenseman in the National Hockey League this season, and that was confirmed by him being awarded the Norris Trophy,” Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile said. “Throughout his career he has been one of the most impactful players on and off the ice our franchise has ever had – as our captain he’s respected by his teammates, coaches and opponents, and he represents our organization with class every day. Roman has always been an elite defenseman in this League, and we couldn’t be happier for him to be recognized for his accomplishments in this way.”

“Roman Josi is the leader of our team on and off the ice each and every night,” Predators Head Coach John Hynes said. “He is an elite player who plays hard every game and leads by example no matter the situation. It’s great for Roman, his family and the Nashville Predators organization for him to be recognized as the NHL’s best defenseman by winning the Norris Trophy.”

During a campaign where the Predators struggled for consistency Josi was as reliable as they come even putting together a 12-game point streak that saw him wrack up 7 goals and 13 assists. During that run Josi also posted a five-game goal scoring streak, the longest by a defenseman in the NHL since Mike Green scored in 8 straight games in 2009.

Despite a history of strong defenseman Josi is the first to claim the Norris in Nashville. Shea Weber and PK Subban were both Norris finalists but came up just short of winning. He is the second player in team history to win a performance based award, goalie Pekka Rinne was the first winning the Vezina Trophy in 2018. He joins Rinne as the third current member of the Predators organization to win a major NHL award – David Poile was named General Manager of the Year at the 2017 NHL Awards.

The Bern, Switzerland, native also became the first Swiss-born player to win a major NHL award.