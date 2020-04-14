Predators captain Roman Josi says “Sports is not the priority right now”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 15: Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators waits for a faceoff in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Predators defeated the Golden Knights 5-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Predators captain Roman Josi has no idea when or if they will resume playing hockey again he just knows it has to be safe when the do.

In a conference call Monday Josi said, “We don’t know what’s going to happen… It has to be safe, there’s a lot of uncertainty.” Pierre LeBrun reported Monday the NHL would delay the start of next season to November if it meant getting to finish this one.

Even if the league decided May 1st it was ready to get back on the ice it would still take a considerable amount of time to start playing again.

“I think 3 weeks is definitely a good timeline” Josi said, “I think in the summer guys are skating once in a while with access to facilities to skate. So, it’s different for everyone. It’s been over a month and we haven’t skated.”

The athletic field or in this case, the ice, is an ideal place for Covid-19 to spread with sweating players grabbing, hitting and breathing all over each other. So before they return to the ice they would need some kind of plan to keep infected players off the ice.

“It needs to be a safe environment. It needs to be safe for all of the players, if there’s on thing we learned during this coronavirus is that the health of the people is the most important thing” Josi added.

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 17: Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators (C) celebrates his power-play at 11:36 of the third period against the New York Islanders at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on December 17, 2019 in Uniondale, New York. The Predators defeated the Islanders 8-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A vaccine almost certainly will not be in circulation in time to save this season, so would the players want some kind of daily or weekly testing to make sure everyone on the ice is truly “virus free”? Josi said there would “need to be testing”, but he said right now it is more important that there are enough tests for the people who really need to be tested.

American is starting for sports right now and the players want to get back on the ice, but Josi put it best, “Sports is not the priority right now”.