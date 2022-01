After being snubbed for the NHL All-Star game in Las Vegas Predators Captain Roman Josi was selected as an alternate for the game Sunday.

Josi replaces Avalanche forward Nathan McKinnon for his fourth All-Star appearance.

It is hard to believe he was not selected for the game originally. Josi is among the NHL’s best defenseman with 43 points in 43 games on 13 goals and 30 assists.

The NHL’s All-Star weekend is February 4th-5th in Las Vegas, Nevada.