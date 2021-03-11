Predators blown away in Carolina 5-1

Nashville Predators’ Michael McCarron (47) battles with Carolina Hurricanes’ Morgan Geekie (67) during a face-off during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Morgan Geekie scored his first two goals of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes used a rapid-fire scoring spree in the first period to defeat the Nashville Predators 5-1.

Geekie posted the game’s first and fourth goals. His opening tally began a span of three goals by the Hurricanes in less than 2½ minutes.

Brock McGinn, Dougie Hamilton and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes who have won seven games in a row.

Jake Bean and Andrei Svechnikov each had two assists. James Reimer was denied his first shutout of the season when Nick Cousins scored with 4:32 left.