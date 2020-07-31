Predators blank Stars 2-0 in exhibition

Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals as the Nashville Predators beat Dallas 2-0 in their only exhibition game in the restart of the NHL season Thursday in Edmonton.

The JOFA line of Ryan Johansson, Filip Forsberg and Arvidsson dominated all game long pouring 10 shots on the net. Arvidsson’s first came on the power play in the 1st period. His second came on a pretty pass from Forsberg in the second.

The rest of the game belonged to Preds goalies Juuse Saros and Pekka Rinne who combined for a 26 save shutout and blanked the Stars for the third straight time.

Now Predator head coach John Hynes has to decide who starts Sunday in game one of their play in series with Arizona. Hynes said, “We have two goalies we think can help us win and it was nice to see them both perform well.”

Hynes said they will take a couple days to evaluate their goalies and then make a decision who goes Sunday against the Coyotes in the best of 5 series.