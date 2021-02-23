Predators blank Red Wings 2-0

Pekka Rinne had 24 saves and the Nashville Predators won their 2nd straight blanking the Red Wings 2-0 in Detroit Tuesday night.
It was the 59th career shutout for Rinne tying him for 19th all-time. He also saw his save percentage for the month of February hit almost 94%.
Offensively Filip Forsberg was extremely active for Nashville, he had a goal wiped out in the 2nd period by a goalie interference call, but he got it back in the third on the power play to give Nashville a 1-0 lead.
Forsberg keyed another power play minutes later with a pin point pass to a wide open Ellie Tolvanen who burred the one-timer for his 2nd goal of the season and a 2-0 lead.
After dropping 7 of 9 games reports were swirling about the Predators holding a fire sale, we will see if this two game win streak does anything to put that sale on hold.