Predators blank Red Wings 2-0

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) stops the puck as defenseman Dante Fabbro (57) defends Adam Erne (73) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Pekka Rinne had 24 saves and the Nashville Predators won their 2nd straight blanking the Red Wings 2-0 in Detroit Tuesday night.

It was the 59th career shutout for Rinne tying him for 19th all-time. He also saw his save percentage for the month of February hit almost 94%.

Offensively Filip Forsberg was extremely active for Nashville, he had a goal wiped out in the 2nd period by a goalie interference call, but he got it back in the third on the power play to give Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Forsberg keyed another power play minutes later with a pin point pass to a wide open Ellie Tolvanen who burred the one-timer for his 2nd goal of the season and a 2-0 lead.

After dropping 7 of 9 games reports were swirling about the Predators holding a fire sale, we will see if this two game win streak does anything to put that sale on hold.