Predators blank Red Wings 2-0

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Juuse Saros made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Nashville Predators beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 Tuesday night.

It was the 12th shutout of Saros career and give him his 7th victory of the season.

Mikael Granlund and Mathieu Olivier scored for Nashville, which has won four of its last five games. Thomas Greiss had 22 saves for Detroit, which has lost two straight.

Captain Roman Josi returned from Injured Reserve for Nashville and assisted their first goal.

The Predators are 4 points back of the last playoff spot in the Central Division and host Detroit once again Thursday night.