Predators beat the buzzer and the Flames 4-3 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Mikael Granlund tied it up just before the end of regulation and then scored the game-winner 1:20 into overtime as the Nashville Predators beat Calgary 4-3 in a showdown of the Western Conference’s two wild card teams.

Roman Josi and Colton Sissons also had a goal apiece with Ryan Ellis having three assists.

Nashville won its third straight and improved to 6-1-1 over its last eight games.

Mikael Backlund had a goal and two assists, and Andrew Mangiapane and Rasmus Andersson each had a goal as Calgary had its two-game winning streak snapped.

With the win the Predators held on to the last playoff spot in the Western Conference with 72 points. The Flames are one point ahead of Nashville with 73 points.