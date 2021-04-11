Predators beat Stars in shootout again 3-2

Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) swats at the puck as Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) drops it from his glove in overtime of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 3-2 in a shoot-out. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Ryan Johansen was the lone scorer in the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars.

Ryan Ellis and Yakov Trenin scored in regulation for Nashville, which has won four of five.

Roope Hintz and Jamie Oleksiak scored for Dallas, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

It was the fourth time in seven games between the teams this season that they have gone to overtime.

Nashville’s Juuse Saros finished with 24 saves and denied all three of Dallas’ attempts in the shootout.