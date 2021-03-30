Predators beat Stars 3-2 in OT for 6th straight win

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) blocks a shot by Nashville Predators right wing Rocco Grimaldi (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Eeli Tolvanen scored at 1:29 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville, which extended its winning streak to a season-best six games.

“I mean that was a hard game,” Josi said, “they came out physical, they came out hard, it was a tough game. They probably were the better team for 2 periods, but we found a way.”

Juuse Saros made 33 saves for Nashville. He has won his last four starts.

Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz scored, and Miro Heiskanen had two assists for Dallas, which has lost three straight.