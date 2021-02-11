Predators beat Red Wings 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Dante Fabbro scored with 59.2 seconds remaining to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 win over the struggling Detroit Red Wings.

Ryan Ellis and Matt Duchene also scored and Pekka Rinne made 24 saves for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Robby Fabbri and Marc Staal had the goals for Detroit, which has lost 10 of 11.

As the clock dipped just below a minute in the third period, Fabbro sent a wrist shot from the right point through traffic that beat Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss on the stick side.

Greiss finished with 20 saves.

The Predators and Red Wings meet again Saturday night in Nashville.