Predators beat Montreal 4-2 for third straight win

MONTREAL (AP) – Filip Forsberg scored twice and the Nashville Predators withstood a late comeback try by Montreal and beat the Canadiens 4-2.

Forsberg’s goals were his 20th and 21st of the season and he became the first Predator ever to top 20 goals in six consecutive seasons.

Ryan Johansen and Calle Jarnkrok also scored in the second period as Nashville built a 4-goal lead.

Artturi Lehkonen and Lukas Vejdemo had goals in the third period for Montreal, which lost its third straight game.

Juuse Saros made 32 saves for the win. Carey Price stopped 32 shots for the Canadiens in his league-leading 58th game of the season.

With the victory the Predators moved back into the the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 78 points.