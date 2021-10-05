Predators beat Hurricanes 3-2 in OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Philip Tomasino scored 2:49 into overtime as Nashville beat Carolina in preseason NHL action Tuesday night.

It was Tomasino’s second goal of the preseason as he continues to make a push to make the Predators opening night lineup.

Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene also scored for the Predators in another promising effort from the Predators new 1st line. Filip Forsberg also had a strong night with 2 assists.

Juuse Saros had 39 saves.

Steven Lorentz and Jesper Fast scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta stopped 29 shots.