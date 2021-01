Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) falls after scoring the winning goal against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) in overtime of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 3-2. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Roman Josi scored at 2:57 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Yakov Trenin and Mikael Granlund had the other goals for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Dylan Strome and Mattias Janmark scored for the Blackhawks, who won their previous two games.

Pekka Rinne stopped 18 of 20 shots in the victory and said it felt good because “it’s been a while”.

Nashville and Chicago square off again Wednesday night.