Predators battle for another 2OT win over the Hurricanes, tie series up 2-2

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- If hockey fans have learned one thing about this Nashville Predators-Carolina Hurricanes series, it’s that no win on either side is going to come easy. For the second straight game, these two teams battled to double-overtime, and for the second straight game, the Preds came out victorious, calming the Canes 4-3 in game four.

Luke Kunin started the afternoon off scoring the first goal just 57 seconds into the first period. He ended the day with the game-winner in double overtime.

But the MVP for the Predators, up to this point, has to been Nashville’s goaltender Juuse Saros. On Sunday, he became just the second goalie in NHL history with 50-plus saves in back-to-back playoffs games.

“He’s a stud,” said Predators Centerman Ryan Johansen. “He’s been a big part of our teams success right now when in comes to winning these last two games. He’s going to keep doing his thing and we’re going to keep on counting on him.”

The Predators have also turned up their offensive production since returning home. Coming into Friday they had scored just two goals in the series, but in the last two games at home, the Preds have combined for nine goals and six players scored their first goals of this postseason.

Johansen, who has scored in back-to-back games for the first time since April 14 & 16 of 2018, said he’s not surprised this team is showing up at the right time.

“That’s how our group is made up. Since day one we’ve loved the character in our room, we know there is no quit and the resiliency is showing up when we need it most,” said Johansen.

This best-of-seven series is now locked up at 2-2 and the Predators will head to Raleigh for game five on Tuesday. Game six will be back in Nashville on Thursday.