Predators awarded outdoor game at Nissan Stadium

Outdoor hockey is coming to Nashville.

Monday the NHL announced the Nashville Predators will host the Tampa Bay Lightning February, 26th at Nissan Stadium as part of the league’s stadium series.

It will be the Predators second outdoor game and the Lightning’s first. Nashville fell to Dallas 4-2 during the 2019-20 season in the Cotton Bowl in front of 85,000 fans.

Nissan Stadium holds over 69,000 for football, there is no word yet on how many they can fit in for the first outdoor hockey game the stadium has ever hosted.