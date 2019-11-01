Predators & Austin Watson agree on 3-year contract extension

Two deals in one week for Predators general manager David Poile who signed forward Austin Watson to a three-year, $4.5-million extension Thursday.

The move comes only two days after signing captain Roman Josi to an 8-year deal worth over $72-million.

Watson has battled off the ice problems since the Predators drafted him in the 1st round of the 2010 Draft, but they have stuck by him and he has done the things asked of him in his recovery to remain with the organization, including a second stint in the leagues recovery protocol.

On the ice, the rugged 6-4 204 pound forward has been a gritty player for Nashville on the third line and delivered surprising doses of offense.

“Austin is the ultimate team player and we look forward to continuing to see him thrive and be an impactful member of our team,” Poile said. “The Predators organization continues to support Austin and his family and are pleased to take this next step forward with them. His hard work, coupled with a caring environment has him in a good place to be successful on and off the ice. Austin sticks up for his teammates and does whatever is necessary to help this team win hockey games.”

“My family and I love Nashville and are excited to continue to be a part of this organization,” Watson said. “I am grateful for the support provided to us by the Nashville Predators, my teammates and the entire city of Nashville, and am excited to continue to move forward with the franchise in our pursuit of the Stanley Cup.”

Watson has 31 goals and 34 assists in 265 career NHL games, all with Nashville